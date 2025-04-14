Naylor drives in go-ahead run, Diamondbacks overcome 2-run deficit to beat Brewers 5-2

PHOENIX — Josh Naylor hit a go-ahead single in the seventh, and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame a two-run, first-inning deficit to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 Sunday for their fourth win in five games,.
William Contreras hit a two-run homer in the first off Zac Gallen, who has a 4.64 ERA through four starts. Gallen allowed five hits and three walks in six innings.
Freddy Peralta threw a run-scoring wild pitch in the fifth and Tim Tawa tied the score in the sacrifice fly in the sixth.
Corbin Carroll singled leading off Bryan Hudson (0-1) starting the seventh, advanced on a balk and Geraldo Perdomo's sacrifice, then scored on Naylor's single.
Alek Thomas added a two-run single in the eighth against Grant Anderson.
Jalen Beeks (1-0) pitched a one-hit seventh for his first win with Arizona, which signed him last month, and Justin Martinez struck out two in a perfect eighth.
A.J. Puk allowed a hit and a walk that gave Milwaukee two on with one out in the ninth, then struck out Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio for his third save. Arizona finished a 4-2 homestand.
Peralta gave up two runs, four hits and four walks in 5 1/3 innings.