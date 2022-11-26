ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Tyler Nelson scored 18 points as Navy beat Mount St. Mary's 75-59 on Saturday.
Nelson shot 7 for 8, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Midshipmen (5-1). Daniel Deaver scored 14 points while finishing 7 of 11 from the floor, and added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Kam Summers recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.
Jalen Benjamin finished with 12 points for the Mountaineers (3-4). Dakota Leffew added 10 points for Mount St. Mary's. George Tinsley also put up nine points, six rebounds and two blocks.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 1 Georgia overcomes slow start, routs Georgia Tech 37-14
Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and No. 1 Georgia completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history by overcoming a slow start to beat Georgia Tech 37-14 on Saturday.
Sports
Heath scores 25 as Georgetown downs UMBC 79-70
Jay Heath scored 25 points as Georgetown beat UMBC 79-70 on Saturday.
Sports
Ball State defeats Missouri State 67-64
Payton Sparks scored 24 points as Ball State beat Missouri State 67-64 on Saturday.
Sports
Huff's 2 TDs lead Furman past Elon in FCS playoffs
Tyler Huff threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Furman to a 31-6 victory over Elon on Saturday in the first round of the FCS Championship.
Sports
Auger-Aliassime leads Canada past Italy into Davis Cup final
Felix Auger-Aliassime led Canada to its second ever Davis Cup final after winning both his singles and doubles rubbers in a 2-1 fightback over Italy on Saturday.