Minnesota’s namesake Navy submarine has been selected as the best all-around vessel in the Atlantic fleet.

The fast-attack USS Minnesota was awarded the 2019 Battenberg Cup Award last week from among nearly 100 eligible surface ships, aircraft carriers and submarines, the Navy announced Wednesday.

Led by Cmdr. Thomas Flaherty, the Minnesota’s crew achieved excellence in all aspects of submarine operations and was rewarded for their efforts.

The nuclear-powered Minnesota sustained superior combat readiness throughout the year by “rigorously and flawlessly executing deployed operations in the European Command Theater,” the announcement read. “The crew operated the boat in a manner that achieved unprecedented mission accomplishments while conducting multiple operations vital to national and theater security.”

During its numerous operations, the Minnesota scored first in overall battle efficiency, engineering readiness, personnel metrics, weapons readiness and communication.

The Minnesota also won the Retention Excellence Award, for programs and policies that best enable sailors to succeed in their naval careers.

Commissioned in 2013, the Minnesota is the first submarine to bear the state’s name and the third U.S. Navy vessel to carry the name.

The Minnesota’s logo features a Viking whose helmet has a glistening North Star, a walleye on the hull of the submarine and a Latin inscription meaning “From the North, Power.”

Submarines in this class have a crew of 18 officers and 131 sailors.