Navy recruiting rebounds, but it will miss its target to get sailors through boot camp

Recruits who score 30 or below on the Armed Services Qualification Test are category 4, and Cheeseman said the Navy had been taking young men and women who scored between 10 and 30 out of a possible 99. Recently, however, he said they stopped letting in those who score between 10 and 20, ''because I just don't need them anymore.'' But the Navy continues to take those who score between 20 and 30.