A single mother hunkering down at home with a teenage daughter, Sharon Litwin sees her friends, like most people these days, only virtually. Even so, they’ve been a crucial lifeline.

“Sometimes I just need to have a conversation with adults,” she said. “And sometimes I just need to cry, which I really don’t want to do in front of my daughter.”

Two of Litwin’s friends have become valued sounding boards in daily calls she coordinates with her walks outside.

But then there are friends she’s tried to check on — good friends — who haven’t answered. She doesn’t know what that means. Are they struggling? Are they or a loved one sick? Or are they afraid she is sick or struggling and don’t want to add to her stress?

“I don’t know what the message is,” said Litwin, 45, of Teaneck, N.J. “I just worry about everybody.”

As the world has changed in overwhelming ways since the coronavirus era took hold, the complicated ripple effects have been well documented in terms of family life, but less so with friendships. Yet, these relationships, too, were key to our previous lives. And they, too, are complicated — especially now that virtually all communication is virtual.

The challenges can be as simple as learning how to navigate a relationship (am I calling too much, or too little?) or as deep as re-evaluating who one’s best friends are and what one needs or expects of them.

There have been surprises, both welcome and not.

There’s the friend you haven’t seen in months who pops up to offer a much-needed item — a thermometer for your kid, groceries when you can’t get out. There’s the neighbor whom you hardly knew before who reaches out to say, “I’m here if you need me.” There’s that person you rarely got to see in normal times, but suddenly has become a soothing voice helping you navigate the unknown.

Then there’s the friend who seems callous or focused on trivial matters — someone you’d rather not be speaking to right now.

Tracy Wakeford knows she’s among the lucky. She’s sheltering in her home in Rockport, Maine, with her young daughters. Still, she finds it frustrating to see millennial friends posting about entertainment options being limited.

“I want to kill all my single friends or friends with no kids who are ‘bored’ and don’t know what to watch on Netflix,” Wakeford, 44, recently posted on Facebook.

“My toddler is being very clingy. We have no day care, and we’re not leaving the house,” explained Wakeford, whose daughters are 8 and 2, Her answer to those friends: “I don’t want to hear about Netflix, and I don’t want to hear about how you’re macrameing a blanket.”

Wakeford tries not to judge, but admits to “snoozing” friends on Facebook whose posts sound like they’re on a mini-vacation. “Are people really listening to other people and the struggles they’re going through?” she wondered.

A different perspective

Melba Nicholson Sullivan, a clinical community psychologist in New York, said the huge stress of the moment can shine a light on temperament differences that were manageable in easier times.

“People are now having to pick and choose what works in a friendship, and what’s maybe no longer a good fit,” she said.

For many, virtual communication has been a blessing. Recently, Bruce Leiserowitz, a Los Angeles lawyer, sent one of those “checking in” e-mails to a friend he hadn’t spoken to in months. Instantly he received an e-mail from that very friend: “Checking in.”

He assumed his own e-mail was bouncing back. But no: The two had reached out at exactly the same moment. They picked up the phone for a 30-minute catch-up session.

Leiserowitz has made a point to reach out to friends to see if they need help. Not everyone has done the same for him.

“Maybe some people haven’t been as communicative as I’d have liked, but I have to understand they’ve got their own situations to deal with,” he said.

The disorientation many feel trying to navigate virtual friendships is hardly limited to adults. New York fifth-grader Sam Junnarkar connects with his friends over Zoom. But Sam, 10, professes a longing for his in-person, pre-pandemic play dates.

“I can talk to my friends online, but it’s not the same,” he said. “It feels different. I can only see their faces, and sometimes the internet goes down.”

Things feel different, too, to Kathe Mazur, a Los Angeles actress. Communication via virtual channels feels unexpectedly profound. The usual small talk feels deeper, more vulnerable and more personal, with substantive questions about how people are coping. People seek advice. And when they ask, “How’re you doing?” they really want to know.

“There’s a sense that everyone has permission to really communicate,” Mazur said. “This would never have happened before.”