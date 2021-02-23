NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Republic Services Inc., down 4 cents to $88.96.
The waste management company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue expectations.
Palo Alto Networks Inc., down $6.49 to $377.86.
The cybersecurity company's third-quarter profit forecast disappointed investors.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 41 cents to $26.06.
The oil and gas company's fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Nautilus Inc., down $6.17 to $20.54.
The gym equipment maker's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Carnival Corp., up 49 cents to $26.46.
The cruise line is selling about 40.5 million shares of common stock at a discount to it previous closing price.
Extra Space Storage Inc., up $5.76 to $126.50.
The self-storage facility reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Ingersoll Rand Inc., up $1.81 to $45.58.
The maker of air compressors and power tools beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., down $6 to $152.
The restaurant chain's fiscal second-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.