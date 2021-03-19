For years, needle and thread have been used to send messages.

In the 1980s, a massive quilt adorned with the names of people who had died from AIDS was used to spotlight government inaction on the disease. In 2014, women got out their knitting needles and started the Yarn Mission after the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo. Pink hats were fashioned into protest icons for the Women's March on Washington in 2017.

But last month, Michaels, the large crafts retailer, became an unlikely source of controversy when it ordered stores to trash a book of cross-stitch patterns with feminist messages, some of which contained salty language.

As Michaels locations were stocking the book, titled "Feminist Cross-Stitch," for Women's History Month, which runs through the end of March, workers at various stores noticed that four of the 40 patterns contained obscenities. The corporation ordered its stores to throw the books in the trash.

The profanity "is not in line with our brand, and that policy will not change," the company said.

The removal quickly led to backlash in online craft forums. Some called for a boycott of the store or said they would purchase the book to support its author, Stephanie Rohr.

Message not the issue

Michaels said it didn't object to the message, only the swear words used to deliver it, citing concerns that a customer could buy a copy without realizing it contained obscenities.

"Had this same book not had the four explicit patterns in it, it would still be on display in our stores," Michaels said.

The retailer relented slightly, agreeing to sell the book on its website with the disclaimer "Warning: Contains adult language."

Michaels said it ordered the book after it was sent samples of some of the pages, none of which contained the offending words. Curse-free designs include slogans like "Smash the patriarchy" and "Carry yourself with the confidence of a mediocre white man." Other patterns include phrases that gained political notoriety during the Donald Trump presidency: "Resist," "Nasty woman" and "Bad Hombre."

But one pattern uses the "f" word to comment on misogyny, while another announces that "Women don't owe you s***."

Rohr, 36, said the idea for the book rose from her outrage over what she saw as affronts to women's rights during Trump's presidency. Rohr, who has a robust online following, said the book also is sold online by Target and Barnes & Noble.

"Having a national craft chain would have been a very big deal for me," she said of Michaels. "Of course, Michaels is a company that can have whatever standards they want."

She added: "I think what resonated with a lot of people is that it's Women's History Month and feminist books are being showcased, unless it's one someone objects to and is thrown in the garbage."