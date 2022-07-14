At this time of July the prairie is a special place to visit with its tall big bluestem grass, even taller compass plant and prairie dock that can easily reach 8 feet or higher.

There also are many blooming wildflowers such as purple coneflower, black-eyed Susan and wild bergamot, all three of which have become common flower garden perennials.

In fact, prairies at this time offer many more conspicuous wildflowers such as leadplant, both white and purple prairie clovers, and gray-headed coneflowers.

Earlier this week, my wife, Sandy, and I spent time with friends Craig and Patty Acomb. They are University of Minnesota natural resource graduates and both at one time worked for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. We were at the university's Landscape Arboretum prairie taking in the visual beauty, the sounds of buzzing bumble bees, the birds calling, and the wind blowing. It's a biological wonder place!

Today, less than 2% of Minnesota's original prairie habitat remains from the close to 18 million acres that stretched from southeast to northwest, covering more than one-third of the state.

Three Rivers Park District started prairie replanting work in 1968 and now has restored close to 1,600 acres of prairie habitat in the Twin Cities area.

State parks such as Afton and Blue Mounds, county park systems, nature centers, and schools have native and restored prairies that they maintain. They are open to the public. Do a quick computer search and find a prairie near you to visit.

Hundreds of thousands of square miles in the United States are known today as farmland but were at one time the prairie, and are now using the accumulated productivity. The remnant prairies must be guarded since they are our remaining link to the world that lived 10,000 years ago and its genetic resource. The remaining plants and the animal life they support need our protection.

Other observations:

Bird song decreases dramatically after July 4 since the nesting season is over for many species and there is no added need to attract a mate or to defend territory. Osprey young have grown quite large but remain in their nests. Juvenile green herons are leaving their nests.

Squirrels are eating green acorns.

Canada thistle is casting seeds on silver-white carriers.

Garden daylilies, true lilies, and hollyhocks are showy.

Serviceberries, pin cherries, and wild strawberries and blueberries are ripening in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Jim Gilbert has taught and worked as a naturalist for more than 50 years.