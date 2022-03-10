This month, March, traditionally offers numerous spring surprises, from melting snow and ice to snowfalls, to thunderstorms and soaking rains. From the first eastern chipmunks and woodchucks above ground to early bird migrations. From maple syrup production to the first blooming pasqueflowers on prairies, to sharp-lobed hepatica and bloodroot blooming in forests, to snowdrop and crocus flowers in gardens.

That's March!

Friday marks the 144th anniversary for a special ice-out on Lake Minnetonka after the memorable mild winter of 1877-1878. Yes, March 11, 1878, is the earliest ice-out date on record for Minnesota's 10th largest lake (and the largest lake in the metro). The one who observed and recorded this early date was Thomas Sadler Roberts, who kept a bird and natural history journal starting in 1874. He turned 16 that year. Just four years later he observed and wrote about the ice cover leaving Lake Minnetonka on March 11. The next two earliest are March 17, 2016, and March 18, 2000.

Roberts practiced medicine in Minneapolis from 1886 to 1915, and then at 57 began a second career: curator for the University of Minnesota's natural history museum and teacher of the school's first ornithology courses. He had been passionate about studying birds, other wildlife and native plants as a young boy. He would put together a large two-volume set, "The Birds of Minnesota," that came out in 1932. It still is a valuable reference that I and others use.

Bird migration is happening. Tom Boevers of Faribault saw his first of year flock of red-winged blackbirds and a sandhill crane March 1, the same day that migrant Canada geese joined the local wintering-over ones to make a big increase in their population.

On March 4 the first flock of greater white-fronted geese arrived, and March 5 was a good birding day for Tom with the first of year ring-billed gull, hooded mergansers, lesser scaup, plus wood ducks, green-winged teal, great blue herons, and more.

Keith Radel, who also is a Faribault birder, observed the first American robins March 4; the three males were flighty and noisy. Ray and Marlene Simon of Northfield noted that five male American robins arrived in their yard March 2. The birds were bright-colored, vocal and didn't stay long — typical of early migrating robins.