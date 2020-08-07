Cat food recall

If your cat eats Natural Balance Ultra Premium Chicken & Liver Pate Formula canned food, check the bottom of the can to see if it belongs to a recently recalled lot that contained elevated levels of choline chloride. Look for the retail UPC code 2363353227, lot code 9217803 and best-by date of Aug. 4, 2021. If you have any cans matching these descriptions, stop feeding the food to your cat and return remaining cans to the seller for a refund. Health concerns associated with excess choline chloride (a vitamin-like substance) include nausea, drooling, diarrhea, vomiting and more severe signs such as tremors, irregular heartbeat and difficulty breathing. To report adverse reactions, call 1-888-569-6828 or e-mail info@naturalbalanceinc.com.

pet connection