NATO leaders are set to agree a historic defense spending pledge, but the hike won't apply to all

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The head of the NATO military alliance warned Monday that no country could have an opt-out from a massive new hike in defense spending, and that progress they make toward reaching the new target will be reviewed in four years.
At a summit in the Netherlands on Wednesday, NATO leaders are expected to endorse a goal of spending 5% of their gross domestic product on their security, to be able to fulfil the alliance's plans for defending against outside attack.
''NATO has no opt-out, and NATO does no side deals,'' NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte told reporters in The Hague. ''It is critical that each ally carries their fair share of the burden.''
However, Spain said that it has reached a deal with NATO to be excluded from the 5% target, while President Donald Trump said the figure shouldn't apply to the United States, only its allies.
In announcing Spain's decision Sunday, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the spending pledge language in NATO's final summit communique — a one-page text of perhaps half a dozen paragraphs — would no longer refer to ''all allies.''
It raises questions about what demands could be insisted on from other members of the alliance like Belgium, Canada, France and Italy that also would struggle to hike security spending by billions of dollars. Rutte conceded that for some, reaching 5% will ''still be a long road ahead.''
On Friday, Trump insisted the U.S. has carried its allies for years and now they must step up. ''I don't think we should, but I think they should,'' he said. ''NATO is going to have to deal with Spain.''
Trump also branded Canada ''a low payer.''