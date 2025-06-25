THE HAGUE, Netherlands — NATO leaders affirm their 'ironclad commitment' to collective defense after Trump sows doubt over US intentions.
NATO leaders affirm their 'ironclad commitment' to collective defense after Trump sows doubt over US intentions
NATO leaders affirm their 'ironclad commitment' to collective defense after Trump sows doubt over US intentions.
The Associated Press
June 25, 2025 at 12:21PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
NATO leaders affirm their 'ironclad commitment' to collective defense after Trump sows doubt over US intentions
NATO leaders affirm their 'ironclad commitment' to collective defense after Trump sows doubt over US intentions.