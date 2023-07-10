VILNIUS, Lithuania — NATO chief says Turkish president has agreed to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to Parliament as soon as possible.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Driver who caused fatal crash fleeing Robbinsdale police is ID'd, suspected of being on drugs
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Driver who caused fatal crash fleeing Robbinsdale police is ID'd, suspected of being on drugs
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune