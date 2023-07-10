VILNIUS, Lithuania — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to the Turkish Parliament ''as soon as possible.''
Stoltenberg made the announcement after talks with Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of a NATO summit in Lithuania.
Sweden's NATO accession has been held up by objections from Turkey since last year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Driver who caused fatal crash fleeing Robbinsdale police is ID'd, suspected of being on drugs
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Driver who caused fatal crash fleeing Robbinsdale police is ID'd, suspected of being on drugs
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Masked men burn a market in a Mexican city plagued by gang violence, killing 9 people
Armed, masked men set fire to a public market in the central Mexican city of Toluca on Monday, killing nine people, authorities said.
World
NATO chief says Turkey agrees to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to Parliament swiftly
URGENT: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to the Turkish Parliament ''as soon as possible.''
Sports
Djokovic shows experience at Wimbledon. Russian teen shows her inexperience
Novak Djokovic is a bit tired of not getting on Centre Court at Wimbledon until nearly 9 p.m. The waiting. The uncertainty. The rushing to try to finish matches by the 11 p.m. local curfew — or the annoyance at having to stop midway through a contest and wait until the following day to resume.
World
NATO chief says Turkey agrees to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to Parliament swiftly
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to the Turkish Parliament ''as soon as possible.''
World
Ukrainian minister says he fears Russia has "no red lines" to prevent attacks on nuclear plant
The catastrophic collapse of a dam in southern Ukraine has made Kyiv worried that Russia might stage an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to foment panic and quell Ukrainian advances on the frontline, Ukraine's energy minister said Monday.