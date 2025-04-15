NATO chief reaffirms support for Ukraine during visit to Odesa

ODESA, Ukraine — NATO's support for Ukraine remains ''unwavering,'' the alliance's secretary-general said Tuesday, emphasizing that more than 20 billion euros in security assistance have already been pledged by NATO allies in the first three months of 2025.
Mark Rutte visited Ukraine on Tuesday and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the port city of Odesa.
''I'm here today because I believe Ukraine's people deserve real peace, real safety and security in their country, in their homes,'' the NATO official said during a joint press conference with Zelenskyy. Both visited the hospital in Odesa and met with wounded Ukrainian soldiers.
His visit came days after two Russian ballistic missiles struck the heart of Sumy on Palm Sunday morning, killing at least 35 people, including two children, and injuring 119 others. The northeastern city lies about 30 kilometers (20 miles) from Ukraine's border with Russia. It marked the second large-scale attack in just over a week to result in significant civilian casualties.
This is also Rutte's first trip to Ukraine since U.S. President Donald Trump assumed the lead in ceasefire negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, which have included several rounds of talks in Saudi Arabia.
''These discussions are not easy, not least in the wake of this horrific violence,'' the NATO official said, referring to the recent strikes. ''But we all support President Trump's push for peace.''
Ukraine has endorsed the broader U.S.-proposed cease-fire deal, though Russia has effectively stalled the process by attaching far-reaching conditions.
Meanwhile, Ukraine and its European partners are continuing to develop the infrastructure for the ''coalition of the willing,'' which is expected to act as a long-term security guarantee aimed at deterring future Russian aggression after a ceasefire is in place.