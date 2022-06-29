MADRID — The NATO military alliance faces its biggest challenge since World War II amid the war in Ukraine, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday.

Stoltenberg said NATO allies meet "in the midst of the most serious security crisis we have faced," as he arrived at the alliance's summit in Madrid. "This will be a historic and transformative summit."

Stoltenberg said the alliance is going to agree on deterrence to be able to deploy more combat formations and get more pre-positioned equipment by next year in Eastern Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to make a speech via videoconference at the summit later in the day.