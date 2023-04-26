Ancestry, heritage and fashion took to the runway at Tuesday night's "Northern Lights" Native Nations fashion show.

Part of Minnesota Fashion Week, the show held at Machine Shop in Minneapolis featured several designers including Delina White, founder of IamAnishinaabe, a fashion brand that blends Native heritage with contemporary styles. White presented a runway collection of students and their work from Deer River High School, part of the Leech Lake Reservation in northern Minnesota.

High schoolers constructed their own outfits that reflect the Anishnaabe culture and sparkled on the runway.

"My mission is to preserve the Anishinaabe way of life," said White, about her collection.

Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan sat in the front row, and gave a special proclamation, declaring the day, "Native Nations Fashion Night Day."

Other designs presented were fur coats, hats and accessories from Golga Oscar, representing the Yup'ik Nation in Alaska, and Lavender Kingbird, White's daughter, whose adorned dresses and bright-colored vests were shown publicly for the first time.