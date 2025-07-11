Native Hawaiian man faces longer prison term for hate crime against white man

HONOLULU — A Native Hawaiian man who was convicted of a hate crime against a white man must be re-sentenced, a U.S. appeals court ruled Thursday, and the result could be several more years in prison.
Kaulana Alo-Kaonohi was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in 2023 by a judge in Honolulu after a jury found him and another Native Hawaiian man guilty.
The jury found that Alo-Kaonohi and Levi Aki Jr. were motivated by Christopher Kunzelman's race when they punched, kicked and used a shovel to beat him in 2014 for trying to move into their remote Maui village.
Alo-Kaonohi appealed the conviction, and prosecutors cross-appealed, challenging the judge's conclusion that he could not apply the hate crime enhancement to the sentence.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel also ruled Thursday to affirm Alo-Kaonohi's conviction.
It was unclear exactly how much more time Alo-Kaonohi could get, but based on sentencing guidelines and the judge's previous sentence, it could be up to three additional years, said Alexander Silvert, a retired federal defender in Honolulu who was not involved in the case.
Alo-Kaonohi's attorneys and prosecutors did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the ruling.
Aki's appeal, along with prosecutors' cross-appeal of Aki's sentence of about four years, were voluntarily dismissed, according to court records.