A rally was held Wednesday night in Minneapolis on the eve of a 1,000-mile walk to Washington, D.C., to seek what organizers hope will be justice for American Indian Movement (AIM) activist Leonard Peltier.

A group of about 20 is scheduled to set off from Minneapolis at daybreak Thursday after a sunrise ceremony, on what is expected to be a 15-week trek taking them through a half-dozen major cities. Others may join portions of what they call a "prayerful" walk to highlight other Native American justice issues.

Peltier, 78, has been imprisoned for 45 years since his conviction for aiding and abetting the murder of two FBI agents on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Reservation in 1975

In Washington, the walkers plan to make the case to federal officials that Peltier should have his sentence commuted, said Rachel Thunder, lead organizer of the walk. Peltier is being held at a high security federal penitentiary in Coleman, Fla.

"A piece of every single one of us is sitting in that cell with Leonard Peltier," Thunder told the crowd of about 100 supporters Wednesday night. "Until he is free, none of us is free."

In this April 29, 1999, file photo, American Indian activist Leonard Peltier speaks during an interview at the U.S. Penitentiary at Leavenworth, Kan.

One of the speakers was Peltier's daughter Kathy, who was born about four months after the shootout and has seen her father only in visits to the various prisons where he was incarcerated. Her mother, Ann Begay, was also at the rally.

"It was very emotional when I saw my dad two years ago," Kathy Peltier said.

FBI agents Ronald Williams and Jack Coler were killed during a gunfight on the reservation on June 26, 1975. Two Native Americans arrested for the murders were acquitted by a federal jury in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. But Peltier, who was extradited from Canada, was found guilty in federal court in Fargo in 1977 and received two consecutive life sentences.

"I believe he is innocent," said Kevin Sharp, Peltier's Nashville-based attorney and a former federal judge, in an interview Wednesday. "The FBI and the U.S. attorney's office intimidated witnesses and the evidence tends to show he did not commit a crime."

Sharp said federal authorities had evidence that showed Peltier was not guilty but did not turn it over to the defense. He also said witnesses lied and prosecutors knew it.

Over the years, several presidents have been approached by Peltier's lawyers but refused to grant him clemency. Hundreds of FBI agents and their families marched outside the White House in 1999 before President Bill Clinton rejected a clemency petition.

Nick O'Hara. who at the time was special agent in charge of the Minneapolis office of the FBI, told the Star Tribune in 1993 that people would not be rallying to Peltier's side if they knew the facts.

But the rallygoers on Wednesday in Cedar Field Park, across from the Little Earth housing complex, said that sentiment for Peltier's release is accelerating.

"We're going to raise the awareness, raise it to the sky," said Lisa Bellanger, executive director and co-chair of the AIM grand governing council, in an interview. She later told the crowd: "We're going to tell them in D.C., the eyes of the world are on you."