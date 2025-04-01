Native American statue in Bemidji removed, relocating to Route 66 museum

Minnesota is down a Muffler Man.
One of the state’s giant statues of a Native American figure is headed south to stand among other historic giants in a growing museum on Route 66.
The 20-foot-tall fiberglass figure of a shirtless, saluting Native American man has gazed out at Lake Bemidji for decades. In the 1960s, when Muffler Man statues began sprouting up around the country, often advertising car dealerships, gas stations and restaurants, one landed outside Morell’s Chippewa Trading Post in Bemidji — not far from statues of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox.
Over the years, the statue unofficially acquired the name Nanabozho, who, according to Ojibwe folklore, slapped Paul in the face with a Red Lake walleye to prevent the lumberjack’s clear cutting of the Chippewa National Forest. Some mistakenly refer to it as Chief Bemidji, but that’s a different statue in the same neighborhood.
On Monday, a crew removed the Muffler Man’s torso from his legs with a crane, disassembled his arms, then put him back together again as they laid him down on a flatbed truck.
“He left town this morning,” said Roxi Mann, longtime owner of Morell’s Chippewa Trading Post.
Motorists were in for a peculiar sight along the route to his destination: American Giants Museum in Atlanta, Ill. His salute looked like he was waving to passersby.
Many in town were miffed by his departure, which came without warning.