Metro's Native American Heritage Celebration

Fancy shawl dancer Miiskogihmiiwan Poupart-Chapman, a tribal member of Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians performs at Metro State University in St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 during Native American Heritage Celebration. Joseph Bester of the White Earth Reservation performed a pipe filling song on the drum. An Indian taco lunch was also served.