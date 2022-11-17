More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Photography
Photography
Metro's Native American Heritage Celebration
Fancy shawl dancer Miiskogihmiiwan Poupart-Chapman, a tribal member of Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians performs at Metro State University in St. Paul, Minn., on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 during Native American Heritage Celebration. Joseph Bester of the White Earth Reservation performed a pipe filling song on the drum. An Indian taco lunch was also served.
Photography
www.startribune.com
Axel Henry sworn in as St. Paul's new police chief
St. Paul Police Commander of the Narcotics, Financial Intelligence and Human Trafficking Division Axel Henry was sworn in as the new police chief Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at St. Paul City Hall in front of a standing-room only crowd.
Photography
Ballet Co. Laboratory previews holiday ballet 'The Snow Queen'
Members of the dance company performed snippets of their upcoming holiday performance 'The Snow Queen' at Landmark Center in St. Paul on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Photography
Gallery: Gophers fall to DePaul
The Gophers lost 69-53 to DePaul at Williams Arena on Monday night.