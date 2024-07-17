MINNEAPOLIS — Kayla McBride had 30 points and four 3-pointers, Natisha Hiedeman scored 16 of a season-high 18 in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Atlanta Dream 86-79 on Wednesday.

Minnesota outscored the Dream 30-19 in the final 10 minutes for its highest scoring fourth quarter of the season.

Hiedeman, who made three 3-pointers in the opening five minutes of the fourth, banked in a layup with 1:26 remaining to cap a 13-2 run for an 81-74 lead. She reached 15 fourth-quarter points on the basket, while Atlanta had just 14.

After Atlanta got within 82-79 with 37.8 left, McBride dribbled down the clock before driving into the lane to make a contested layup with 19 seconds left. McBride added two free throws with 10 seconds left to seal it.

Alanna Smith added 13 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals for Minnesota (17-8), which was without Napheesa Collier due to a foot injury. McBride was 9 of 17 from the field, 4 of 8 from distance, and 8 of 9 at the stripe to reach 30 points for the third time this season.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus scored 16 points and Rhyne Howard, who played for the first time since June 19, added 15 for Atlanta (7-17). Tina Charles scored 12 and Aerial Powers 11.

The Dream have lost eight straight.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball