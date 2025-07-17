Nationwide protests planned against Trump's immigration crackdown and health care cuts

CHICAGO — Protests and events against President Donald Trump's controversial policies that include mass deportations and cuts to Medicaid and other safety nets for poor people are planned Thursday at more than 1,600 locations around the country.
The ''Good Trouble Lives On'' national day of action honors the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis. Protests are expected to be held along streets, at court houses and other public spaces. Organizers are calling for them to be peaceful.
''We are navigating one of the most terrifying moments in our nation's history,'' Public Citizen co-president Lisa Gilbert said during an online news conference Tuesday. ''We are all grappling with a rise of authoritarianism and lawlessness within our administration ... as the rights, freedoms and expectations of our very democracy are being challenged.''
Public Citizen is a nonprofit with a stated mission of taking on corporate power. It is a member of a coalition of groups behind Thursday's protests.
Major protests are planned in Atlanta and St. Louis, as well as Oakland, California, and Annapolis, Maryland.
Honoring Lewis' legacy
Lewis first was elected to Congress in 1986. He died in 2020 at the age of 80 following an advanced pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
He was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. In 1965, a 25-year-old Lewis led some 600 protesters in the Bloody Sunday march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Lewis was beaten by police, suffering a skull fracture.