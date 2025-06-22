Nations react to US strikes on Iran with calls for diplomacy

The U.S. strike on Iran fueled fears that Israel's war with Tehran could escalate to a wider regional conflict, and other countries began reacting Sunday with calls for diplomacy and words of caution.
President Donald Trump had said Thursday that he would decide within two weeks whether to get involved. In the end, it took just days, and Washington inserted itself into Israel's campaign with its early Sunday attack.
It remained unclear early on how much damage had been inflicted, but Iran had pledged to retaliate if the U.S. joined the Israeli assault.
Some have questioned whether a weakened Iran would capitulate or remain defiant and begin striking with allies at U.S. targets scattered across the Gulf region.
Here is a look at reactions from governments and officials around the world.
United Nations
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was ''gravely alarmed'' by the use of force by the United States.
''There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world,'' he said in a statement on the social media platform X. ''I call on Member States to de-escalate.''