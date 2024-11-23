Wires

Nations at UN climate talks agree on $300B a year for poor countries to curb and adapt to warming in a compromise deal

Nations at UN climate talks agree on $300B a year for poor countries to curb and adapt to warming in a compromise deal.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 23, 2024 at 10:40PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Nations at UN climate talks agree on $300B a year for poor countries to curb and adapt to warming in a compromise deal.

