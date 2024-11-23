BAKU, Azerbaijan — Nations at UN climate talks agree on $300B a year for poor countries to curb and adapt to warming in a compromise deal.
Nations at UN climate talks agree on $300B a year for poor countries to curb and adapt to warming in a compromise deal
Nations at UN climate talks agree on $300B a year for poor countries to curb and adapt to warming in a compromise deal.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 23, 2024 at 10:40PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Fred Harris, ex-Oklahoma senator and Democratic presidential hopeful, has died. He was 94.