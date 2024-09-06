Sports

Nationals vs. Pirates postponed by rain, doubleheader set for Saturday

September 6, 2024 at 11:11PM

PITTSBURGH — A game between the Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates was postponed Friday night because of rain in the forecast.

It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday. The first game is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. and the nightcap for 6:40 p.m.

Luis Ortiz (6-4, 3.19 ERA) will be the Pirates starting pitcher in Game 1 followed by Mitch Keller (11-9, 3.88). The Nationals will start two rookie left-handers -- DJ Herz (2-7, 4.09) and Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.27).

The game Friday was called off about a half hour before the scheduled start. While no rain was falling, the radar showed a strong line of severe thunderstorms heading toward Pittsburgh.

