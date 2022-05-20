Washington Nationals (13-26, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (24-14, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-2, 4.24 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (3-1, 2.60 ERA, .98 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -199, Nationals +168; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Washington Nationals on Friday to open a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 12-5 record in home games and a 24-14 record overall. The Brewers are 19-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Washington is 13-26 overall and 5-15 at home. The Nationals have a 2-4 record in games decided by one run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has eight doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Brewers. Hunter Renfroe is 10-for-34 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Yadiel Hernandez has eight doubles, three home runs and 20 RBI for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 8-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .244 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (ankle), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.