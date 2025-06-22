Nationals tap into their power game to defeat Dodgers 7-3

LOS ANGELES — Nathaniel Lowe hit two of Washington's five home runs and the Nationals beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 on Saturday night.
James Wood, CJ Abrams and Luis García Jr. also went deep for the Nationals, who won a road game for the first time this month. They are 2-12 in their past 14 games overall.
Jake Irvin (6-3) worked around two homers and six hits in 5 1/3 innings to win for the first time in four starts. He struck out seven.
Three relievers held the Dodgers to one hit over the final 3 2/3 innings. Keibert Ruiz went 3 for 3 with a sacrifice fly for Washington.
Andy Pages, Will Smith and Teoscar Hernández homered for the Dodgers, who dropped to 9-4 since June 8. Dustin May (4-5) gave up three home runs in six innings.
Wood and García connected on May's first two pitches in the fourth. Wood has a team-best 21 home runs, including four against the Dodgers in five games.
Los Angeles pulled to 2-1 in the fifth on Pages' home run. Lowe went deep in the sixth and Smith homered in the bottom half to make it 3-2. Abrams launched a two-run drive off left-hander Jack Dreyer in the seventh for a 5-2 advantage.
Lowe's solo shot in the eighth gave him his first multihomer game this season.