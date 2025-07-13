Nationals aim to stop 3-game road slide, play the Brewers

Washington Nationals (38-57, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (55-40, second in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (7-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (10-4, 2.74 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -235, Nationals +193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals hit the road against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to end a three-game road losing streak.
Milwaukee is 55-40 overall and 32-17 in home games. The Brewers have a 40-13 record in games when they record eight or more hits.
Washington is 38-57 overall and 20-29 on the road. The Nationals have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.
The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.