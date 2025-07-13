Sports

Nationals aim to stop 3-game road slide, play the Brewers

Washington Nationals (38-57, fifth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (55-40, second in the NL Central)

The Associated Press
July 13, 2025 at 8:01AM

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Jake Irvin (7-4, 4.78 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (10-4, 2.74 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -235, Nationals +193; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals hit the road against the Milwaukee Brewers looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

Milwaukee is 55-40 overall and 32-17 in home games. The Brewers have a 40-13 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Washington is 38-57 overall and 20-29 on the road. The Nationals have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .246.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Chourio has 25 doubles, three triples and 15 home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 10 for 41 with four doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

James Wood has 24 home runs, 59 walks and 69 RBIs while hitting .278 for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 14 for 33 with four doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .262 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Perkins: 60-Day IL (shin), Nestor Cortes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Trevor Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Keibert Ruiz: 7-Day IL (concussion), Derek Law: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Crews: 10-Day IL (back), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (biceps), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

