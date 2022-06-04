During the record-breaking housing boom of the past two years, a drastic undersupply of homes for sale has bedeviled buyers and delighted sellers.

Now, the squeeze is slowly easing, a shift that could mark the start of a much-anticipated cooling of the white-hot housing market.

The abnormal conditions of the past two years have been brutal for buyers. Because the demand for homes outpaced supply by such a wide margin, buyers have faced month after month of steep price increases.

In desperation, many home shoppers have waded into bidding wars and even waived contingencies for appraisals and inspections.

Housing economists measure the stockpile of homes for sale in terms of months of supply. In January, the number was just 1.6 months, a record low, according to the National Association of Realtors. The figure has ticked up each month since, reaching 1.7 months in February, 1.9 months in March and 2.2 months in April.

The real estate rule of thumb says that a balanced market, one that favors neither buyers nor sellers, is characterized by five to six months of supply. So this is still very much a seller's market, but the picture looks less skewed today than it did a few months ago.

Joel Kan, an economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, is both heartened and underwhelmed by the inventory trends.

"At just over a two-month supply, inventory is still extremely low by historical standards, and the recent slowdown in residential construction activity may prolong this shortage," he says.

The inventory of homes for sale has expanded in part because home prices are soaring out of reach, and thereby tamping down demand. The median price of an existing home sold in April was $391,200, a record high and up 15% from a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors. However, the number of sales retreated a bit.

Price increases, combined with a recent runup in mortgage rates, have created affordability challenges for buyers. The average cost of a 30-year mortgage was 3% in August 2021, according to Bankrate. By mid-May, the number was 5.45%.

For the past two years, buyers who wanted to close on a deal had been all but forced to make aggressive bids on multiple properties. Now, the pendulum might be inching back in their favor.

In a counterintuitive result of the hot market, homeowners aren't eager to sell, because they know they'll have to do battle to find another property. What's more, there are almost no foreclosures these days, removing a small but reliable source of homes from the market.

Ostrowski writes for Bankrate.com.