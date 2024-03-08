The National Wheelchair Intercollegiate Basketball Men's Tournament will be played at Southwest Minnesota State beginning next Thursday in Marshall.

Arizona is the No. 1 seed for the 11-team tournament, which begins with seven games Thursday. Host Southwest Minnesota State, which finished fifth at last season's tournament, will take on Missouri at noon. The winner will meet No. 2 Wisconsin-Whitewater later that day.

Seven more games will be played on March 15. The fifth-place, third-place and championship games are March 16.

JOEL RIPPEL

U baseball to play Oles

The Gophers baseball team has added a home game to its schedule. If played, the game — against St. Olaf on Wednesday at Siebert Field — would be the earliest home game played outdoors in Minnesota in the 136 seasons of Gophers baseball.

The earliest home Gophers outdoor game was played on March 29, 2003, when the Gophers swept a doubleheader from Michigan State at Siebert Field. The high in Minneapolis was 44 that day.

The Gophers;' first home game was scheduled for April 2 against South Dakota State.

• Tommy Eisenstat had a two-run double and two-run homer as host Gonzaga defeated the Gophers 7-3. Charlie Sutherland, a freshman from Duluth, hit a two-run homer for the Gophers (5-6), whose three-game winning streak ended.

JOEL RIPPEL

Etc.

• The Gophers softball team split two games at No. 10 Clemson in the Tiger Invitational, winning the first game 5-3 in nine innings on RBI singles from Maddy Ehle and Breezy Burnett. The Tigers won the second game 3-1.

• Wendy Kohler became the third girls basketball coach in state history to reach 700 career victories as Alexandria beat Fergus Falls 73-29 on Thursday in the Class 3A, Section 8 final in Detroit Lakes. The Cardinals will go to the state tournament for the 13th time under Kohler.