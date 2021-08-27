Much of the Twin Cities area was getting a steady dose of rain Friday morning, and that's prompted forecasters to alert the public of the potential for flooding.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said heavy rain is poised to bring flooding in urban areas of Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota, Washington and Anoka counties until shortly after 8 a.m.

Flooding could occur in any number of places, the NWS warns, namely small creeks, streams, streets and highways, and other low-lying spots.

Looking ahead, there is rain in the Twin Cities forecast through Saturday night, accompanied by eruptions of thunder, according to the weather service.

While the rain is welcome in a state with drought conditions have been relentless this summer, the timing for fans of the State Fair is most unfortunate.

Friday will be the second soggy day out of two for the 2021 fair.

On average, it rains about three to four days during the fair's 12-day run, the NWS says. The wettest fair was in 1977, with 9.48 inches of rain, and the driest was 2003, with only .02 inch of rain, according to weather service records.

