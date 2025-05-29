National Spelling Bee runners-up rarely go on to win. But Faizan Zaki hopes to defy the odds

OXON HILL, Md. — With the benefit of hindsight, Vikram Raju knows there was almost no chance he would win after being a runner-up in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
''The chances of getting that high are infinitesimally small, and the chances of doing it again are an order of magnitude smaller, obviously,'' Vikram said Wednesday. ''So it's a really daunting feeling as well because you always try to outdo yourself from the previous year.''
Don't tell Faizan Zaki those odds.
Faizan, who lost to Bruhat Soma in a ''spell-off'' tiebreaker last year, was the only speller to earn a perfect score on the written spelling and vocabulary test that determined this year's quarterfinalists. Then he breezed through seven rounds on Wednesday to become one of nine spellers who will compete in Thursday night's finals for a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes.
And he's done it all with insouciant flair, sauntering to the microphone in a black hoodie, shaggy hair in his face. Once he's sure of the word, he takes his hands out of his sweatshirt pouch and matter-of-factly says each letter while he mimics typing in the air.
The 13-year-old seventh-grader from Allen, Texas, finally showed a bit of vulnerability on ''coterell,'' the word that got him to the finals, and he celebrated with a big fist pump after racing through its eight letters.
''It was just very relieving. I have a lot of expectations put on me, so I'm just excited that I'm going to the finals again,'' Faizan said.
No matter how often he flexes his knowledge of roots and unfamiliar language patterns, historical trends suggest Faizan is an underdog. In 96 bees over 100 years, only four runners-up have later gone on to win, and just one did so in the last 44 years: Sean Conley, the 2001 champion who finished second the year before.