Here’s where Division I and II recruits across Minnesota are signing during the regular period

Starting Wednesday, football recruits who didn’t sign financial aid agreements during the early period in December can make their college choices official.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 5, 2025 at 12:00PM
Clockwise: Reece Hunt of Lakeville North, Parker Wangen from Stewartville and Gavin Schmidt of Elk River are expected to sign documents accepting athletic aid on Feb. 5, the beginning of NCAA regular period for seniors enrolling in Division I and Division II schools. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Wednesday is the beginning of the regular signing period for high school seniors signing documents to accept financial aid at NCAA Division I and Division II football programs. Football’s early signing period was Dec. 4-6.

The final signing date for D-I football is April 1 and for D-II is Aug. 1.

On Nov. 13, all D-I and D-II recruits for other sports began signing their athletic aid documents. They can continue to sign through Aug. 1.

Listed here are Minnesota high school athletes expected to sign with Division I or Division II schools starting Wednesday.

Baseball

Jayce Klug, Stewartville: Upper Iowa

Jack Scanlon, Delano: St. Thomas

Basketball: Girls

Savannah Borowicz, Jordan: Nova Southeastern

Cross Country: Girls

Kelsey Young, Maple Grove: Winona State

Football

Hank Artz, Fairmont: Bemidji State

Caleb Bancroft, Stewartville: Minnesota Duluth

Cameron Begalle, Andover: Minnesota Duluth

Aidan Becker, Minnetonka: Minnesota State Mankato

Kellen Binder, Centennial: Murray State

Denim Blackstad, Mankato West: Sioux Falls

Mihki Chant, Farmington: Jamestown

Adam Dorsey, Eagan: Minnesota State Moorhead

Bo Draheim, Maple Grove: Cornell

Kaden Ekereke, Tartan: Concordia (St. Paul)

Ollie Englund, Chanhassen: Minnesota Duluth

Miskir Esayas, Park: Southwest Minnesota State

Ethan Giesler, Farmington: Minnesota Duluth

Bode Goerger, Wayzata: Minnesota State Mankato

Jayden Gournaris, Farmington: Northern State

Rylan Gravos, East Grand Forks: Minnesota State Moorhead

Riley Grossman, Lakeville North: Minnesota Duluth

Ridge Hatz, Stewartville: Winona State

Tristan Holbrook, Belle Plaine: Bemidji State

Talon Holmen, Rosemount: Minnesota State Mankato

Reece Hunt, Lakeville North: Murray State

Manuel Hurtado, Eden Prairie: Jamestown

Alex Johnson, Centennial: Minnesota State Mankato

Layne Johnson, Farmington: Northern State University

Messi Kalenda, East Grand Forks: Minot State

Carter Kleinsasser, Westonka: North Dakota

Caleb Koury, Two Rivers: Minnesota Duluth

Blake Krause, Lakeville North: Minnesota Duluth

Spencer Lewis, Richfield: Minnesota Duluth

Tony Ley, Wayzata: Minnesota State Mankato

Carson Lund, Maple Grove: Minnesota State Moorhead

Evan McCarty, Wayzata: South Dakota State

Dominic Morton, Washburn: Minnesota State Moorhead

Austin Nommensen, Mankato West: Sioux Falls

Damarius Russell, Waseca: Washington State

Jacob Sampson, Mounds View: Winona State

Gavin Schmidt, Elk River: Minnesota Duluth

Jake Schultz, Delano: Winona State

Max Speratos, Farmington: Minnesota Duluth

El Staley, Mankato West: Minnesota State Mankato

Jacari Swinea, Worthington: Sioux Falls

Michael Wagner, Maple Grove: North Dakota

Parker Wangen, Stewartville: Minnesota State Mankato

Bryan Wright, Park: Southwest Minnesota State

Brock Wyandt, Farmington: Bemidji State

Golf: Boys

Tyler Bonin, Park: Arkansas Fort Smith

Ryan Cronin, Eden Prairie: Lehigh

Jadan Ford, Waconia: Sioux Falls

Mac Maluski, Park: Jamestown

Davis Tripp, Maple Grove: Northern Iowa

Golf: Girls

Natalie McNeil, Eden Prairie: Sacred Heart

Gymnastics: Girls

Clara Jones, Eden Prairie: Cornell

Hockey: Girls

Natalie McNeil, Eden Prairie: Sacred Heart

Katy Comstock, Warroad: Bemidji State

Lacrosse: Boys

James Anderson, Eden Prairie: Air Force

Ricky Peterson, Maple Grove: Monmouth

Lacrosse: Girls

Jayde Isaacson, Maple Grove: Concordia (St. Paul)

Hadley Kudla, Maple Grove: Alabama Huntsville

Lilly Osterman, Elk River: Colorado Mesa

Soccer: Boys

Ryan Josephson, Washburn: St. John’s

Ronan Selbo, Washburn: St. Thomas

Soccer: Girls

Alexa Ruppert, Lakeville North: Concordia (St. Paul)

Softball

Jordan Brustuen, Maple Grove: Wayne State (Nebraska)

Morgan Daugaard, Prior Lake: Minnesota State Moorhead

Swimming: Boys

Reese Haycraft, Prior Lake: Nebraska-Omaha

Andrew Ploof, Eden Prairie: Missouri

Swimming: Girls

Eliana Auerbach, Eden Prairie: Northeastern

Libby Bakker, Maple Grove: Missouri

Kaya Flaherty, Maple Grove: Colorado School of Mines

Natalie Kuboushek, Prior Lake: Northern Iowa

Track & field: Boys

Darby Griffin, Lakeville North: North Dakota

Dominic Jenkins, Park: St. Thomas

Messi Kalenda, East Grand Forks: Minot State

Jake Weigel, Maple Grove: St. Thomas

Track & field: Girls

Elise Behr, Maple Grove: Minnesota Duluth

Olivia Grecco, Lakeville North: Pepperdine

Aly Kleyman, Wayzata: North Dakota State

Julia Link, Wayzata: North Dakota State

Sydney Ruckett, Washburn: Brown

Wrestling

Charles Vanier, Eden Prairie: Minnesota

Star Tribune staff

