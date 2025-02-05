Wednesday is the beginning of the regular signing period for high school seniors signing documents to accept financial aid at NCAA Division I and Division II football programs. Football’s early signing period was Dec. 4-6.
Here’s where Division I and II recruits across Minnesota are signing during the regular period
Starting Wednesday, football recruits who didn’t sign financial aid agreements during the early period in December can make their college choices official.
The final signing date for D-I football is April 1 and for D-II is Aug. 1.
On Nov. 13, all D-I and D-II recruits for other sports began signing their athletic aid documents. They can continue to sign through Aug. 1.
Listed here are Minnesota high school athletes expected to sign with Division I or Division II schools starting Wednesday.
Baseball
Jayce Klug, Stewartville: Upper Iowa
Jack Scanlon, Delano: St. Thomas
Basketball: Girls
Savannah Borowicz, Jordan: Nova Southeastern
Cross Country: Girls
Kelsey Young, Maple Grove: Winona State
Football
Hank Artz, Fairmont: Bemidji State
Caleb Bancroft, Stewartville: Minnesota Duluth
Cameron Begalle, Andover: Minnesota Duluth
Aidan Becker, Minnetonka: Minnesota State Mankato
Kellen Binder, Centennial: Murray State
Denim Blackstad, Mankato West: Sioux Falls
Mihki Chant, Farmington: Jamestown
Adam Dorsey, Eagan: Minnesota State Moorhead
Bo Draheim, Maple Grove: Cornell
Kaden Ekereke, Tartan: Concordia (St. Paul)
Ollie Englund, Chanhassen: Minnesota Duluth
Miskir Esayas, Park: Southwest Minnesota State
Ethan Giesler, Farmington: Minnesota Duluth
Bode Goerger, Wayzata: Minnesota State Mankato
Jayden Gournaris, Farmington: Northern State
Rylan Gravos, East Grand Forks: Minnesota State Moorhead
Riley Grossman, Lakeville North: Minnesota Duluth
Ridge Hatz, Stewartville: Winona State
Tristan Holbrook, Belle Plaine: Bemidji State
Talon Holmen, Rosemount: Minnesota State Mankato
Reece Hunt, Lakeville North: Murray State
Manuel Hurtado, Eden Prairie: Jamestown
Alex Johnson, Centennial: Minnesota State Mankato
Layne Johnson, Farmington: Northern State University
Messi Kalenda, East Grand Forks: Minot State
Carter Kleinsasser, Westonka: North Dakota
Caleb Koury, Two Rivers: Minnesota Duluth
Blake Krause, Lakeville North: Minnesota Duluth
Spencer Lewis, Richfield: Minnesota Duluth
Tony Ley, Wayzata: Minnesota State Mankato
Carson Lund, Maple Grove: Minnesota State Moorhead
Evan McCarty, Wayzata: South Dakota State
Dominic Morton, Washburn: Minnesota State Moorhead
Austin Nommensen, Mankato West: Sioux Falls
Damarius Russell, Waseca: Washington State
Jacob Sampson, Mounds View: Winona State
Gavin Schmidt, Elk River: Minnesota Duluth
Jake Schultz, Delano: Winona State
Max Speratos, Farmington: Minnesota Duluth
El Staley, Mankato West: Minnesota State Mankato
Jacari Swinea, Worthington: Sioux Falls
Michael Wagner, Maple Grove: North Dakota
Parker Wangen, Stewartville: Minnesota State Mankato
Bryan Wright, Park: Southwest Minnesota State
Brock Wyandt, Farmington: Bemidji State
Golf: Boys
Tyler Bonin, Park: Arkansas Fort Smith
Ryan Cronin, Eden Prairie: Lehigh
Jadan Ford, Waconia: Sioux Falls
Mac Maluski, Park: Jamestown
Davis Tripp, Maple Grove: Northern Iowa
Golf: Girls
Natalie McNeil, Eden Prairie: Sacred Heart
Gymnastics: Girls
Clara Jones, Eden Prairie: Cornell
Hockey: Girls
Natalie McNeil, Eden Prairie: Sacred Heart
Katy Comstock, Warroad: Bemidji State
Lacrosse: Boys
James Anderson, Eden Prairie: Air Force
Ricky Peterson, Maple Grove: Monmouth
Lacrosse: Girls
Jayde Isaacson, Maple Grove: Concordia (St. Paul)
Hadley Kudla, Maple Grove: Alabama Huntsville
Lilly Osterman, Elk River: Colorado Mesa
Soccer: Boys
Ryan Josephson, Washburn: St. John’s
Ronan Selbo, Washburn: St. Thomas
Soccer: Girls
Alexa Ruppert, Lakeville North: Concordia (St. Paul)
Softball
Jordan Brustuen, Maple Grove: Wayne State (Nebraska)
Morgan Daugaard, Prior Lake: Minnesota State Moorhead
Swimming: Boys
Reese Haycraft, Prior Lake: Nebraska-Omaha
Andrew Ploof, Eden Prairie: Missouri
Swimming: Girls
Eliana Auerbach, Eden Prairie: Northeastern
Libby Bakker, Maple Grove: Missouri
Kaya Flaherty, Maple Grove: Colorado School of Mines
Natalie Kuboushek, Prior Lake: Northern Iowa
Track & field: Boys
Darby Griffin, Lakeville North: North Dakota
Dominic Jenkins, Park: St. Thomas
Messi Kalenda, East Grand Forks: Minot State
Jake Weigel, Maple Grove: St. Thomas
Track & field: Girls
Elise Behr, Maple Grove: Minnesota Duluth
Olivia Grecco, Lakeville North: Pepperdine
Aly Kleyman, Wayzata: North Dakota State
Julia Link, Wayzata: North Dakota State
Sydney Ruckett, Washburn: Brown
Wrestling
Charles Vanier, Eden Prairie: Minnesota
