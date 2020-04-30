– The number of people targeted for court-approved surveillance by counterterrorism and counterintelligence investigators in 2019 plunged to its lowest level in at least seven years, a drop that coincided with intense scrutiny on the FBI’s use of its national security wiretapping power in the Trump-Russia investigation.

There were 1,059 such targets of wiretap and search warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, in 2019, according to a newly declassified report released Thursday by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The number of such FISA targets had been on an upward trend during the previous six years, when investigators used FISA to eavesdrop on an average of more than 1,500 people each year — including 1,833 targets in 2018, the peak during that period.

The drop-off came as the FBI’s use of FISA to wiretap Carter Page, a former Trump campaign adviser, came under scrutiny.

President Donald Trump and his allies have portrayed the wiretapping of Page under FISA from October 2016 until mid-2017 as part of a conspiracy by the FBI to sabotage Trump for political reasons. An otherwise scathing report by the Justice Department’s independent inspector general did not corroborate that theory but found numerous errors and omissions in the wiretap applications submitted to the FISA court.

A follow-up review suggested that the FBI’s botching of FISA applications has been systematic rather than focused on Page in particular.

Still, a top official cautioned against interpreting the decline in the number of suspects that the FBI sought court permission to wiretap in national security investigations as “seemingly reflecting the events of the day.” The figure includes U.S. targets anywhere in the world as well as noncitizens on U.S. soil like foreign diplomats.

Benjamin T. Huebner, chief civil liberties, privacy and transparency officer at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, suggested fluctuations could be driven by a variety of factors, such as a “change in the terrorism threat” and world events.

The government’s use of its traditional FISA powers to obtain a court’s permission to wiretap particular targets has been on an overall downward trend since 2007 and 2008, when Congress adjusted the law to permit warrantless wiretapping of foreigners abroad.

The number of targets of such warrantless surveillance has been on an upward trend since at least 2013 and did not divert from it last year, when there were 204,968 such targets. In 2018, there had been 164,770 such targets.