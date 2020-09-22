WALLAND, Tenn. — The National Park Service is trying to identify who mounted a cardboard sign with a racist message and hung a black bear skin over an entrance sign at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Visitors reported seeing the bear skin and sign on Saturday morning on a welcome sign near a highway intersection in Walland, Tennessee, a Park Service statement said.
Investigators offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to those responsible.
"We encourage anyone with information to reach out to us as we continue to investigate possible motives," Chief Ranger Lisa Hendy said. "We take vandalism incidents seriously in the park, and this particular incident is particularly egregious."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
National park sign vandalized with racist message, bear skin
The National Park Service is trying to identify who mounted a cardboard sign with a racist message and hung a black bear skin over an entrance sign at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Home & Garden
Millennial Money: Home costs don't stop at a down payment
some of it questionable, even if you do have an avocado toast habit. Still, it's true that your down payment may be the biggest check you ever write.
National
The Latest: Madrid may extend virus measures despite outcry
The Spanish capital is poised to extend its restrictions on movement to more neighborhoods due to a surge in new cases in other districts, despite an outcry from residents over discrimination.
Coronavirus
School music programs play on, despite the pandemic
From specialized masks to band practice in the gym, music programs adapt
National
Bloomberg raises millions to help Florida felons vote
Just days after after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won a court victory to keep felons from voting until they've paid off fines, restitution and court fees, Democratic billionaire and former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has stepped in to help them pay off the debts.