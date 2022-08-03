National Night Out in the Twin Cities

Minneapolis and St. Paul celebrated National Night Out on Tuesday evening, August 2, 2022.
By Star Tribune staff
August 2, 2022 — 9:24pm
St. Paul Police Commander Salim Omari handed out candy at a National Night Out event at Central Village Park.
Marine Corps recruiter Sgt. Michael Vasquez gave Siye Wric�,5, a boost up on the pull-up bar during a National Night Out celebration at Parque Castillo Park in St. Paul.
Davina Martinez,1, left and her cousin, Elizabeth Silva, 2, enjoyed he cool water during a National Night Out celebration at Parque Castillo Park in St. Paul.
Andre Hollis sits with his grandsons Jamaree Irons, 9, Andre Hollis III and Aman Hollis, 2, (on his lap) during National Night Out at Central Village Park.
Artist Melodee Strong takes a picture of Meleah Rock, 3, whom Strong would like to include in her next mural, in Minneapolis. Strong just completed a mural in front of North Market celebrating access to healthy foods in the Camden area.
Connie Rhodes, right of Restoration Incorporated leads Nequisha Bennett through an aromatherapy session during a National Night Out celebration at Parque Castillo Park.
St. Paul Police Commander Salim Omari played football with a group of boys at a National Night Out event at Central Village Park.
Angie Courchaine, with “Chicks on Sticks,” poses for a photo with some community members during National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at the Woman’s Club in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Police Officer Armina Hurstanovic and Hennepin County Probation Parole Officer Ron Cunningham pet Clifton, a Great Dane living in Loring Park, during National Night Out at the Woman’s Club in Minneapolis.
Mayor Jacob Frey hugs supporter Rochelle Washington ,who is with her twins Kymora and Carmeli in Minneapolis.
Akhil Kincaid, 3, doodles on the street pavement as part of National Night Out in Minneapolis.