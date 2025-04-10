National intelligence head says MLK and RFK assassination records will soon be public

WASHINGTON — Documents related to the 1968 assassinations of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy will soon be made public as more than 100 people have been working ''around the clock'' to scan them, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said during a Cabinet meeting Thursday.
The documents had been in boxes in storage for decades, Gabbard said.
"I've had over 100 people working around the clock to scan the paper around Sen. Robert F Kennedy's assassination, as well as Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination ... They have never been scanned or seen before,'' she said. ''We'll have those ready to release here within the next few days.''
When Kennedy's son, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who also was at the meeting, was asked by President Donald Trump about the impending release of the documents, he said, ''I'm very grateful to you Mr. President.''
Trump asked Gabbard if the health secretary had any concerns about releasing the documents.
''His response is, ‘Put it out. The world needs to know the truth,''' Gabbard said.
Searches were also being done of storage lockers at the FBI, CIA and other agencies to see if other documents can be found, Gabbard said.
''We want to get it all out,'' Trump said.