National intelligence head says MLK and RFK assassination records will soon be public

Earlier this week Gabbard announced the creation of a task force that will consider whether the government should declassify material about several other issues of public interest, including the origins of COVID-19, federal efforts to influence online speech and investigations into mysterious health symptoms reported by some U.S. diplomats and government employees that were once dubbed '' Havana syndrome.'' Gabbard's office did not specify how the task force would be appointed or when it expects to submit its recommendations.