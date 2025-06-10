LOS ANGELES — National Guard troops are now protecting ICE agents as they make arrests in LA.
National Guard troops are now protecting ICE agents as they make arrests in LA
National Guard troops are now protecting ICE agents as they make arrests in LA.
The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 11:52PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Authorities believe they spotted Travis Decker, ex-soldier wanted in deaths of 3 daughters, in Washington backcountry
Authorities believe they spotted Travis Decker, ex-soldier wanted in deaths of 3 daughters, in Washington backcountry.