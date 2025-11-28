National Guard shooting suspect was in one of CIA’s ‘Zero Units’

The man suspected of shooting two National Guard members near the White House this week — one of them fatally — is an Afghan national who came to the United States in September 2021 because of his work with the U.S. government, including the CIA, according to authorities.
Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, who officials say drove across the country to carry out Wednesday’s attack,was detained moments afteropening fire on Sarah Beckstrom, 20, an Army specialist from West Virginia, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24,using a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver. Beckstrom later died of her injuries, while Wolfe remains critically injured, President Donald Trump said Thursday.
Lakanwal was charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence; the office of U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro confirmed Friday that he also faces a charge of murder in the first degree over Beckstrom’s death. Here’s what we know so far.
He entered the U.S. in 2021
Lakanwal was 5 when the U.S. and allied forces invaded Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, marking the start of what would become the United States’ longest war.
Two decades later, Lakanwal was among tens of thousands of Afghan nationals who came to the U.S. as part of Operation Allies Welcome, a Biden-era program, following the chaotic U.S. military withdrawal, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem.
Lakanwal was granted asylum this April, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told The Washington Post. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation. The White House has not disputed this date.
He had worked with the U.S. government, including the CIA
CIA Director John Ratcliffe said Lakanwal had been a member of a partner force in Kandahar, a province in southern Afghanistan that saw significant fighting during the war.
Lakanwal was part of one of the CIA’s “Zero Units” that were involved in combat missions to seize or kill suspected terrorists, according to several people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation.