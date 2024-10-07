National grantmakers bet this rural education program can scale

Over the next four and a half years, PRI plans to identify two more regions or towns to launch locally led partnerships. The idea is that these communities, along with those in Kentucky, Missouri, and Texas, will serve as ''proof of concept'' for what can work to improve education outcomes for rural families, says Gentry. ''Our goal is that a superintendent in a rural place who's really considering doing a collective impact, place-based partnership could say, ‘Hey, we see ourself in one of those five places and recognize that works in rural America.'''