There's always something to celebrate, but few holidays are as delicious as National Doughnut Day. Lest you think this is a manufactured event, its history dates back to 1938, when the Salvation Army set aside the first Friday in June to pay tribute to the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. It's a worthy tradition to celebrate, so we rounded up local deals and specials for the occasion. All events are on June 7, unless noted.

Cardigan Donuts is doubling the celebration, with the confluence of National Doughnut Day and National Chocolate Ice Cream Day. At its IDS Center store (80 S. 8th St., #226, Mpls., cardigandonuts.com), get 25% off all ice cream items, including scoops, shakes, doughnut sandwiches and wafel sundaes. Free ice cream samples, too. Go for the doughnuts, stay for the ice cream.

Attention, early birds: Glam Doll Donuts is giving away a "brand-new surprise donut flavor" to the first 50 people at the door (2605 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., glamdolldonuts.com). They're open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., or until they sell out.

More free doughnuts at all Dunkin' locations, which are handing out free classic doughnuts with the purchase of any beverage — while supplies last. There's bound to be one nearby: At last count there were 38 Dunkin's in Minnesota. Find yours at dunkindonuts.com.

Mojo Monkey Donuts is having a pop-up, and doors open at 7:30 a.m. (1169 W. 7th St., St. Paul, mojomonkey.biz). There are free doughnuts while supplies last, and hourly prize giveaways. If you miss it, come back for the Father's Day pop-up on June 16. The real pro move? Preordering. Check the website or Facebook page for details.

Bittner's Bakery in Shakopee (114 1st Av. E., facebook.com/bittnersbakery) will have $1 off a dozen and raised sugar doughnuts for $1.25 while supplies last. While you're there, pick up the weekly special: an orange Dreamsicle bismarck. Opens at 6 a.m.

Lunds & Byerly's Extra members can get half off the store's decked-out doughnuts through June 12. There's a limit of four per day. Get the details (and order ahead) at lundsandbyerlys.com.

Dahlia fans, take note: The team will be at Wild Grind Coffee (6031 Pillsbury Av. S., Mpls., eatatdahlia.com) from 8 a.m. to noon with flavors that include brown butter, miel latte, Key lime pie, strawberry lemonade and vanilla glazed.

Get a free cinnamon-sugar doughnut at Duck Donuts (7455 Currell Blvd., Woodbury, duckdonuts.com) — no purchase required, and in-store only. It opens at 6:30 a.m.

A reminder that sharing is caring: Post your favorite Doughnut Day deals in the comments so we all can celebrate.