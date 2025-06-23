National champion LSU Tigers pack punch offensively, but they hang hats on pitching under Johnson

OMAHA, Neb. — During its rise as a national power in the 1990s, LSU built its identity on prodigious home run numbers, a style coined ''Gorilla Ball.''
The game changed over the decades, and so did the Tigers. They still have plenty of offense, but pitching is the name of the game in the bayou nowadays.
LSU's pitching prowess was omnipresent in the College World Series as the Tigers won their second national championship in three years with a two-game sweep of Coastal Carolina in the finals.
The Tigers posted a CWS-best 2.60 ERA over five games, and opponents batted .205 and just .145 with runners in scoring position.
Most Outstanding Player Kade Anderson, who threw a three-hit shutout in Game 1 of the finals, had an 0.56 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 16 innings over two starts.
Anthony Eyanson turned in a strong start in Sunday's 5-3 win in Game 2, striking out nine over 6 1/3 innings.
Chase Shores made four relief appearances, earned two saves and retired seven of the Chanticleers' last eight batters in the title-clinching win.
''If you're a pitcher and you don't want to come here right now, you're out to lunch,'' Tigers coach Jay Johnson said. ''You're not thinking clearly, because that's three dudes that pitched in the series that are all going to be in the major leagues within 18 months.''