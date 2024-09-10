National Book Award long list for young people's literature has a poetic touch

Ten nominees for books in translation also were announced Tuesday, their settings ranging from Scandinavia to the Middle East to Taiwan. Three books originated in Arabic: Nasser Abu Srour's ''The Tale of a Wall,'' translated by Luke Leafgren; Bothayna Al-Essa's ''The Book Censor's Library,'' translated by Ranya Abdelrahman and Sawad Hussain; and Samar Yazbek's ''Where the Wind Calls Home," translated by Leri Price.