DALLAS — Nathan MacKinnon scored his second goal at 3:40 of overtime as the Colorado Avalanche rallied from a pair of two-goal deficits to beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Thursday night.

Jonathan Drouin had two goals for his seventh career multigoal game and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 28 shots in his league-leading 32nd start.

Tyler Seguin scored two goals, and Joe Pavelski and Evgenii Dadonov also scored for the Stars. Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves.

MacKinnon broke in on a 2-on-0 break with Devon Toews and beat Wedgewood stick side for the game-winner. He also had an assist for the Central Division-leading Avalanche, who have a season-best seven-game points streak (6-0-1).

Seguin's second goal came at 9:07 of the third period for a 4-2 lead. He has four goals against Colorado in two games this season.

Drouin's second goal pulled the Avalanche within 4-3 at 9:45 of the third.

Dadonov scored his ninth goal of the season in the first after having scored seven all last season.

Defensemen Miro Heiskanen of Dallas and Bowen Byram of Colorado left play during the third period.

Named an NHL All-Star for the seventh time earlier Thursday, MacKinnon went into play second in the NHL with 61 points.

Wedgewood is 6-2-2 since replacing Jake Oettinger, who was also named to the NHL All-Star roster and has been sidelined with a lower-body injury since leaving a game on Dec. 15.

