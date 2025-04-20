Nathan MacKinnon scores 2, assists on another as Avalanche open NHL playoffs with 5-1 win over Stars

DALLAS — Nathan MacKinnon had a part in both of Colorado's strange goals in the second period before adding an empty-netter late as the Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 5-1 in the opener of their first-round Western Conference playoff series Saturday night.
MacKinnon scored on a shot that deflected off Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin, and knuckled past goalie Jake Oettinger late in the second period. That came during an extended power play, a double minor against the Stars after he took a high stick to the face.
That came after MacKinnon's assist midway through the second period on a goal by Artturi Lehkonen, who was following his initial shot and falling down after a collision in front of the net when the puck ricocheted off his lower left leg into the top corner of the net. The play was reviewed and officials ruled that there was no kicking motion by Lehkonen while tumbling to the ice with Mavrik Bourque.
There wasn't much Oettinger could do on either of those goals as the Stars lost Game 1 in their eighth consecutive series in the NHL playoffs since 2022. They are 0-7 in series openers under coach Pete DeBoer, six of those coming at home.
Devon Toews gave Colorado a 3-1 lead with 7:04 left. MacKinnon's empty-net tally for his 50th career playoff goal came with 3:08 left, 11 seconds before Charlie Coyle scored.
This series-opening loss for the Stars came after they finished the regular season on an 0-5-2 stretch that included four losses at home after being 28-5-3 before that.
Game 2 is Monday night in Dallas, before the series shifts to Denver.
Mackenzie Blackwood, one of 11 players who have seen action since being acquired through Colorado's eight in-season trades, stopped 23 shots.