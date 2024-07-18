Nate Deziel finished at 11-under-par 208 to win the MGA Amateur Championship at Minnesota Valley Country Club.
Deziel, who shot a 66 and a 70 in the first two rounds, had a 1-under 72 in the final round to win by three strokes.
Deziel qualified for the U.S. Amateur, which will be held at Hazeltine National in August.
