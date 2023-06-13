Nate Bargatze is about to hit another milestone. His six shows at Ordway Center for Performing Arts over three consecutive nights is an unprecedented run for both the St. Paul venue and one of the most successful comics in the business today.

"It'll be the longest I've ever done anything like this," Bargatze said by phone a couple of weeks ago from Springfield, Mo., where he would perform later that evening. "It's almost like the old days at comedy clubs."

If Bargatze was going to make camp at one place, it might as well be the Twin Cities. He's built a loyal following over the years at Minneapolis' Acme Comedy Company, a club with a national reputation for spotting and supporting promising new talent.

"I feel like you folks learn quicker than most cities. I think that's why so many comedians tape specials there," said Bargatze, who hopes to find time during his stay to see his buddy and fellow Tennessean Sonny Gray, who pitches for the Twins. "You don't have to hit people over the head. You follow comedy and appreciate it."

Bargatze's fame isn't limited to the Midwest. His last stand-up special, "Hello World," drew 2.9 million viewers in its first 28 days, an Amazon Prime record previously held by Jim Gaffigan.

In April, he performed in front of nearly 20,000 people in his hometown of Nashville, setting an attendance record for the city's Bridgestone Arena. That topped the turnout there a month earlier for country music superstar Morgan Wallen, who is as controversial as Bargatze is clean.

In "Hello World," taped in Phoenix, the comic opened up about being embarrassed to even say the word "sucks," the result of growing up in the very religious family.

"I think Jesus had more fun than I did," he joked.

Bargatze sometimes gets more recognition for steering away from obscenities than he does for his clever takes on everyday challenges such as dealing with a lazy dog, not knowing how to turn off the lights in a hotel room and arguing with his wife over the merits of chocolate milk. He's so family-oriented that his 11-year-old daughter, Harper, occasionally handles introduction duties for his shows.

"I guess people are going to talk more about me being clean now more than ever, but it's not like it's about that," said Bargatze, who admits he sometimes comes up with dirty jokes that he has to give to someone else. "It's just what I do. I'm not doing comedy for that sake."

Bargatze, 44, may also get overlooked because of his rather straightforward delivery. He largely remains blank-faced, talking like he just placed an order at a diner. He barely budges on stage. Compared with peers like Sebastian Maniscalco and Kevin Hart, he's a mannequin.

"I was never comfortable doing that, but definitely wish I was," he said. "It's crazy. In my head, I feel like I'm moving around like a lunatic but they don't even have to move the spotlight. That's just how I started. So the jokes have to be really good because I'm not selling them the way I should. Words become really important."

His stoic approach may explain why he has yet to star in his own sitcom. Not that he hasn't tried.

He spent the past decade writing scripts and pitching ideas for multi-cam sitcoms in the vein of "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "The King of Queens," with no success.

"I'd love to do a show that parents can watch with their children," said Bargatze, who will follow up his St. Paul shows with gigs in Australia and New Zealand. "But I don't need it anymore. If it doesn't happen that way, I'm OK."

Nate Bargatze

When: 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri. & 5 and 8 p.m. Sat.-Sun.

Where: Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul.

Tickets: $48.64-$201.32, ordway.org

Serving up laughs

Nate Bargatze isn't the only high-profile comic gracing a Twin Cities stage this month. The next 10 days could be richest period of the year for those who love comedy. Here are a few highlights:

Impractical Jokers

Three members of truTV's hit show — a cross between "Candid Camera" and "Jackass" — will share behind-the-scenes video and stand-up routines in an evening of outrageous humor. (7 p.m. Thursday, Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls. $31-$150. targetcenter.com)

Michael Ian Black

The former member of The State and Stella has one of those faces that you recognize but can't quite place. But once you see his deadpan, highbrow act in person, he's hard to forget. (8 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. $25. thecedar.org)

Loons on the Lake Comedy Festival

Crooners Supper Club, best known for spotlighting jazz, turns its stages over to comics for the debut of this promising festival. The big draws include Acme favorite Erica Rhodes, "Good Times" star Jimmie Walker and "Scream" victim Jamie Kennedy. There's also a competition for up-and-comers with a $10,000 prize. (7 p.m. June 21-24 for headlining acts. Other shows and ticket prices vary. Crooners, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Mpls. loonsonthelake.com)

Comrade Tripp

Those eager to support homegrown comedy should become familiar with this St. Cloud native. His sad-sack routine is so authentic he practically mumbles his jokes. Those with good hearing will get a master class in self-deprecation. (7:30 p.m. June 21, House of Comedy, Mall of America, 408 E. Broadway, Bloomington. $10-$62. moa.houseofcomedy.net)

Aida Rodriguez

This talent made the top 10 during the eighth season of "Last Comic Standing," but she really made her mark during a 2019 Tiffany Haddish Netflix special spotlighting up-and-coming comics. Since then, she's only gotten sharper. (7:30 p.m. June 22, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. June 23, 7 and 9:30 p.m. June 24, House of Comedy, MOA, 408 E. Broadway, Bloomington. $25.50-$62.50. moa.houseofcomedy.net)

Colin Jost

The co-head writer for "Saturday Night Live" gets out from behind his anchor desk for a rare stand-up appearance. After Jost performed at Acme in 2016, women lined up for selfies. But that was before he married Scarlett Johansson. (7:30 p.m. June 22, State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $45-$75. hennepintheatretrust.org)

Sarah Sherman

Could "SNL's" brightest new star arrive in town a day early to roast Jost, like she does on "Weekend Update"? Even if she doesn't, you'll want to check out her own irreverent act. (9:30 p.m. June 23, Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. $30-$50. theparkwaytheater.com)