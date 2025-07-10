Natanael Cano expands his sound with new album, 'Porque La Demora'

MEXICO CITY — Natanael Cano was not afraid to leave the terrain of corridos tumbados that made him famous to experiment with trap, reggaeton, Afrobeats and other urban genres in his new album.
Cano had tried out some of this genres in albums like ''NataKong'' and ''Trap Tumbado,'' but felt it was time for a radical turn. "Porque La Demora,'' which can be translated as ''Why the Delay?'' may answer questions about the gap between his previous album, 2023's ''Nata Montana,'' with its first track, which has Cano rapping.
''I'm happy to make this music, change the rhythm a little, I think it's something fresher. And more than trying to show people that more can be done, I enjoyed it a lot, I really enjoyed making this music,'' he said in a recent interview in Mexico City.
Cano envisions ''Porque La Demora'' as the soundtrack to a party. The first song that paved the way for this album is ''Como Es,'' a trap created with the producer EQ.
For those looking for a sample of his new sound, Cano recommends listening to ''Polos Opuestos.'' Also noteworthy is ''Mary Poppins'' with Chilean star FloyyMenor, one of the new generations of Latin urban artists.
''Floyy Menor and I vibedvery well,'' he said. ''People are going to like it, I loved it.''
With Eladio Carrión he recorded ''Como Tony'' and teamed up with Myke Towers and Ganggy for ''El Juez.'' Victor Mendivil, a musician originally from the Mexican state of Sonora like Cano, is his guest for two songs: ''Bellakita'' and ''Comida del Espacio.''
Cano's past is not completely erased. He summoned another great of the corridos, Gabito Ballesteros, for ''Perlas Negras,'' one of the album's standout songs with Afrobeat influences.