The Minnesota Whitecaps rallied for three goals in the third period to edge Connecticut Whale 4-3 on Saturday afternoon in a Premier Hockey Federation game at the International Skating Center of Connecticut.

Denisa Krizova of the Whitecaps (3-3) tied the score at 2-all at 26 seconds of the final period. Olivia Knowles gave the visitors their first lead at 3-2 on a power play at 11:56 and Natalie Snodgrass' goal with 52 seconds left was the game-winner. Snodgrass also had assists on her team's other two goals in the third.

The Whale (2-2), with their goalie pulled, got their final goal with 25 seconds left.

Amanda Leveille had 25 saves for the Whitecaps, Meeri Raisanen 18 for the Whale. Connecticut had won 2-0 on Friday in its home opener.

National runner-up

Armstrong senior Noah Breker finished second in the boys 5k race at the Foot Locker National Cross Country Championship in San Diego.

Breker, who has committed to North Carolina, finished in 15 minutes, 7.5 seconds. Kole Mathison of Carmel, Ind., won in 14:56.6. Breker was seventh in the Class 3A state meet last month.

